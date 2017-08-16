Popular comedian, actor and radio presenter, Segun Ogundipe AKA ‘Lafup’ kicked off his comedy career from Ibadan, Southwest Nigeria.

Speaking about his career in comedy on #WakeUpNigeria, Lafup revealed that he started his career as an MC.

In his words;

“I started as an MC and I did a little bit of acting in school. My sister wanted to have a birthday party in 1999 December 26th, and they said there was no MC, so I decided to take the Mic. I did it, People appreciated what I did and I was like ; I think I should take this thing serious o.”

“I watched foreign musicians and listened to Ali Baba as well but I wanted to tell my own story. That led to my uniqueness of ‘Ibadan Jokes’ and it gave me a space in the industry.”

“In comedy, you have to look for a common ground with your audience and you’ll be fine.” Lafup added

Speaking about the comedy industry, Lafup stated; “We need to create a proper structure in the comedy industry. We don’t need comedians to just come on stage and recycle people’s jokes. Even if you have to steal jokes, you need to add your own spice to it.”