Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, has been released and has left the office of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), where he was interrogated by officials of the security agency.

peaking in an interview with newsmen, Apostle Suleman’s spokesperson, Phrank Shuaibu, confirmed his principal was released before 11pm on Monday, January 30.

“The interviews have ended. We have left the facility just now. I will communicate the details later,” he said.

The cleric was questioned for statements he made asking his church members to defend themselves by killing Fulani herdsmen.

His spokesperson had earlier provided details of the interview.

“We arrived here (SSS office) this evening, at about 7 p.m. and the people to question him were not immediately available.

“The questioning began about 40 minutes ago. But we are sure that in a short while we will leave this place,” he told newsmen at about 10pm.

The security agency summoned the controversial cleric after a video surfaced showing him calling on his congregation to kill Fulani herdsmen to protect themselves.

“If they are busy killing Christians and nothing is happening, we will kill them and nothing will happen,” he said.

Premium Times reports that over 200 people have been killed in clashes between Fulani herdsmen and local farming communities in Southern Kaduna. Similar violence in other states of Nigeria have also caused the death of hundreds of people.

The Southern Kaduna crisis has since taken a religious dimension despite warnings to the contrary by government officials and peace envoys

DSS frees Apostle Suleiman after interrogations