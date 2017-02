Earn a degree before pursuing dream career, Burna Boy tells fans

Controversial Nigerian dance hall singer, Burna Boy, has dished out words of advice to his fans and social media followers who are intending to drop out of school, like he almost did, to pursue a career in music to have a rethink.

The “Pree Me” crooner shared a picture of himself smoking, possibly that was when he plunged into a solemn reminiscence of the days, he almost decided to quit school to focus on his career in music.

“I remember back in Montessori primary school, Port Harcourt, Nigeria. My teacher, Mr. Morgan made us write down what we wanted to become in the future and why, I wrote: ‘I want to be a rock star because I love music and I hate school’, in those exact words, true story, lol. Shit has a funny way of always working out doesn’t it? Stay in school, don’t say I told you not to go school”, he advised.

