ECOWAS has urged businesses in West Africa to build structures that not only focus on profit- making but also promote environmental peace and security through the protection of lives and property in their areas of operation.

President of the ECOWAS commission, Marcel De Souza made the appeal in Abuja at a conference on using the influential powers of the private sector to prevent conflict in West Africa.

Panelists urged the private sector to concentrate on improving its corporate social responsibility towards enhancing environmental security, financial inclusion for the poor, promoting human security and investing in conflict resolution within their operational areas.

ECOWAS charges African business owners to focus on peace, security