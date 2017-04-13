ECOWAS vows to support INEC

The ECOWAS Commission has pledged support for the sub-region’s network of electoral commissions. Its Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Halima Ahmed, gave the assurance when she led a delegation to the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja.

The visit is coming barely two weeks after Nigeria’s Chief Electoral Officer, Yakubu Mahmud emerged the President of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions, ECONEC.

The Commission Chief and ECONEC believe the body of electoral commissions will bounce back, having been inactive over the last two years.

