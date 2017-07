British singer, Ed Sheeran has deleted his Twitter account after being slammed for his performance in ‘Game of Thrones’.

Sheeran appears to have erased his entire account hours after the first episode of Season 7 aired in the UK on Monday night, having been bombarded with criticism.

The singer’s brief appearance as a soldier in the eagerly-awaited episode left many viewers disappointed, with some blasting his performance.

Sheeran’s Twitter account was followed by some 19 million people.

