The Edo State Football Association will hold a memorial lecture in honour of the late former Super Eagles coach Shaibu Amodu at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, on Friday.

Veteran coach Alabi Aisien would speak at the lecture titled: The Life and Times of Shaibu Amodu.

A novelty match involving ex-internationals would be played after the lecture.

Amodu died in Benin on June the 11th, 2016 at the age of 58, a few days after the demise of another former national team coach, Stephen Keshi.

Edo FA to hold Amodu memorial lecture