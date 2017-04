The Nigerian government’s whistle-blower policy seems to be bearing the desired fruit.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, says it has uncovered huge sums of money in a house in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The agency says its operatives discovered the monies in dollars, pounds, and naira, during a sting operation.

And in a tweet from its official handle, EFCC said it had bankers around with their machines, to count the monies.

EFCC discovers another huge cash in Lagos