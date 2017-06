Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Wednesday raided the Kaduna home of Nigeria’s former vice president, Namadi Sambo.

Details of the operations are still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

Recall that last year the EFCC raided the Abuja office of the former vice president in what was part of the investigations into the arms procurement scam under the Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

