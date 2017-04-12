Ekiti Assembly imposes N1m fine on Fayemi for shunning summons

Ekiti State House of Assembly has imposed a fine of N1million on the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for shunning the three summons of the House.

The Assembly said it had invited Fayemi to explain how the N852 million Universal Basic Education (UBE) fund allegedly got missing under him as the governor of the state.

The House also resolved that a reminder letter be written to the Nigeria Police Force through the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to effect the warrant issued by the House and arrest Fayemi with immediate effect.

