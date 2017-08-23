Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai and other well wishers celebrated on Tuesday, the safe return President Muhammadu Buhari from medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

They said their support for the President remains unalloyed, and would do anything for him.

Tesem Akende reports that the rally began like a joke at the popular Murtala Square in the state capital.

Hundreds of President Buhari’s supporters, ranging from the physically challenged, and many others were all out. They danced, and carried out several displays in celebration.

They said President Muhammadu Buhari remains their only hope for a better Nigeria.

From Murtala Square, they hit the roads, causing terrible traffic gridlock. But they insisted that it was all good provided it was about the President.

They then proceeded to the Sir Kashim Ibrahim house, Kaduna’s seat of power where the governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his deputy, Bala Bantex joined the rally.

Speaking in Hausa, El-Rufai towed the line of the people. He said his government, just like the people, remains in support of President Muhammadu Buhari. He proceeded with them back to Murtala Square where the rally ended.

Many in Kaduna insist they would stand with President Muhammadu Buhari come what may.

