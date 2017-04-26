Elton John recovering from bacterial infection

Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.

The British musician became ill on a flight home from his recent South American tour.

The “Rocket Man” singer spent two nights in intensive care in the UK and is resting at home after being released on Saturday.

The infection was not identified, but the statement said John contracted the “harmful and unusual bacterial infection” during his South American tour, which ended in Chile on April 10th.

John is expected to make a full recovery but has canceled all his concerts in Las Vegas for April and May, as well as a gig in Bakersfield, California, on May 6.

John apologized to fans for disappointing them and is due to resume performances at a concert in Twickenham, England, on June 3.

