Enugu FA Cup: Rangers Int’l FC beats FC Star Plus 3-1 to reach final

Rangers Int’l FC of Enugu will be facing Coal City Youths FC at the ongoing State Federation Cup after beating FC Star Plus of Ngwo 3-1 at the second semi-finals on Thursday.

FC Star Plus scared Rangers in the 3rd minute after Chukwudi Chikwado finished off a counter attack for the Ngwo club.

Star plus defended the goal till the 45th minute to ensure they took the lead into the break.

Ifeanyi George came to the rescue of the Flying Antelopes after the break with a hat trick.

Rangers came out smoking after the break and got rewarded in the 66th minute when Ifeanyi George buried the ball into the net.

He put Rangers ahead in the 82nd minute and put the game beyond the club from Ngwo in 85th minute.

All efforts by Star Plus to reduce the deficit were thwarted by Rangers solid defence as the game ended in 3-1 score line.