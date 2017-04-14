The Enugu State Ministry of Sports has rejected the sack Coach Imama Amakapabo.

Instead, it has queried the General Manager of Enugu Rangers, Christian Chukwu, over the reported dismissal of Coach Amakapabo.

On his twitter page the Coach confirmed the club sacked him on Monday, a day after playing a 2-2 draw with Zambian club, Zesco United in the CAF Confederation Cup.

But the Commissioner of Sports, Charles Ndukwe, says the state which own the club has not sacked the Coach, but suspended him over the poor showing of the team in the domestic league and the continent.

Amapakabo led Rangers to their first League title last year but are currently bottom of the table.

Enugu Govt queries Christian Chukwu over sack of Rangers’ Coach