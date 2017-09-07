Non-governmental organizations in Rivers State have expressed reservations about the efforts made so far by the police in the search for the fleeing ritual murder suspect who escaped from police custody.

It’s been one month since the incident occurred in Port Harcourt, the state capital but the whereabouts of the Ifeanyichukwu Dike remains unknown.

Therefore the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA is calling on the Rivers State Police Command to take more proactive measures in the search for the fleeing suspect.

Similarly the African Women Lawyers Association wants the police command to refrain from any attempt to cover up the involvement of some of its officers in the escape of the suspect.

Also the Medical Women Association has called on the police to carry out diligent investigation in order to apprehend all those involved in ritual killings in the state.

This coalition of professional bodies is advocating the creation of specialized children protection units in all divisional police stations in Rivers State in response to the rising cases of violence against children in the society.

Escaped ritualist: Groups berate Rivers state police