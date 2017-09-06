The three hundred million naira (N300m) suit slammed on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and three others by suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (also known as Evans), challenging his continued detention was on Tuesday adjourned till September the 21st

Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court while adjourning the matter held that there was no urgency for the suit to be heard during the court’s vacation.

The judge, who is sitting as a vacation judge, held that the arraignment of Evans before the State High Court, last week has relaxed the urgency in the suit.

Evans pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping when he was arraigned before a judge last week.

In the fundamental rights enforcement suit he filed before a federal court, Evans sought a court order directing the police to charge him to court immediately or release him on bail if they are not ready for prosecution.

The alleged kidnapper had been in police custody since June the 10th.

