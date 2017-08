Making use of simple, yet inspirational lyrics, Big Brother Naija alumni Debie-Rise releases a new single entitled ‘Here To Stay’.

“A lot of times, when I close my eyes, where I see myself is far ahead of where I am. Coz there are demons… demons I have to fight but I have a target and I will not settle for less until I get there,” Debie-Rise sings on the inspirational number.

