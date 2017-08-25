Nigeria now has an agreement with the United Arab Emirates, to extradite Nigerians, who are accused of committing crimes.

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed the signing of the deal, and others on his Twitter handle.

In all, four deals were ratified with the U.A.E., covering legal assistance in criminal, civil, commercial issues, and extradition.

President Buhari also ratified other agreements.

In a series of tweets from @MBuhari, the president said he signed agreements on tax administration and intellectual property protection.

The deals were with the African Tax Administration Forum and the World Intellectual Property Organisation.

