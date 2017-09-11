Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah who is famous for his sizzling role as a lover boy in the Nigerian movie industry, has revealed how fame can be a thorn in the flesh.

Speaking in an interview with The sun, Ramsey Nouah revealed that the people he meets daily expects him to pay for so many things. He said their greetings have to be paid for as they expect something in turn after hailing you.

“Everyone sees you around, all your fans, most especially in Lagos; see you as their ATM. All their greetings have to be paid for. For instance, they will greet you ‘Hey, good morning bros, we dey hail o…’ You know you have to drop something, so it’s quite a thorn in the flesh.”

