‘The fate of the furious’ breaks box office record

‘The Fate of the Furious’ has broken an international record by racing to the top of the box office charts.

Over the Easter holiday, the 18th film in the action thriller franchise took an estimated $532.5m which makes it the strongest worldwide debut ever.

The figure has reportedly overtaken the $529 million taken by Star Wars, The Force Awakens.

The Fast and the Furious is an American franchise based on a series of action films that is largely concerned with illegal street racing and heists.

Titled Fast & Furious 8 in some jurisdictions, The Fate of the Furious stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel.

