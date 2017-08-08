Nigerian Disc Jockey ( DJ), Olawunmi Okerayi, known by her stage name DJ Lambo, disclosed on #WakeupNigeria show on Tuesday that her father was a DJ and he influenced her choice of profession but although he stopped being a DJ before she was born.

In a Nigerian entertainment industry that boasts only a few names in the female DJ category, many are conversant with DJ Lambo as the big shots. Lambo, born Olawunmi Okerayi, is a graduate of English and Literature from the University of Abuja. And as far as the discourse on female DJs in Nigeria is concerned, she is perhaps the first name that comes to mind for a number of obvious reasons; especially given she is under the aegis of Chocolate City.

