It is intimidation to the church, says NCGF

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has warned the Department of State Services (DSS) over the planned detention and trial of Apostle Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide and the General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide International (Winners’ Chapel International), Bishop David Oyedepo, describing it as indirect invitation to religious crisis in the country.

Governor Fayose alleged that; “There is a plan to charge Apostle Suleiman and Bishop Oyedepo for incitement and attempt to cause public disorder on Friday, and make sure that they are not granted bail and remanded in Kuje Prison perpetually.”

He said this plan was to humiliate these men of God and silence them to create fear in other people that may want to speak against

the heinous crime against humanity being committed daily.

Fayose alleges plan by DSS to detain Suleiman, Oyedepo