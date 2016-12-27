The second edition of Asisat Oshoala women’s football tournament has been concluded with FC Robo emerging champions.

The elite league outfit overcame the stiff challenge from Jojo Queens to win the final 3-2.

The match was played at the Campos mini stadium in Lagos with Nigeria football federation president Amaju Pinnick, current and former Super Eagles players in attendance.

FC Robo won the inaugural edition played in Mushin, Lagos.

Organiser of the competition- Super Falcons and Arsenal Ladies forward, Asisat Oshoala said the event is geared at raising the standard of women’s football in Nigeria.

FC Robo win grassroots competition in Lagos