Popular female Nigerian artist Simi, speaking about her album on TVC’s Entertainment show #wakeupNigeria, revealed reasons why she decided to feature only Adekunle Gold in the album.

Simi who lauched her album last week, talked about how ‘Remind Me’, a song on her new album was inspired by her thought on how human beings are selfish and love who it suits or pays them to love.

Speaking on the difficulty in recording her hit song ‘Joromi’, Simi revealed that she got inspired listening to Victor Uwaifo’s song.

” Joromi was on of the last few songs I recorded because it was difficult for me to. I almost gave up on recording the song because I was struggling with it. I think I was listening to Victor Uwaifo’s song and I felt it was so cool. And then Afro beat is Fela’s trade mark. I just like to draw inspiration from people that inspire me.”

Choosing which song in her album is her favorite,she said she likes “original baby”.

” It’s not because of the content or lyrics,it’s because it is about me and who I am.”

Asking of her opinion about people calling her the ‘Adele’ of Nigeria, she said

“I love Adele and I am her biggest fan, she is a song writer and that inspires me. But I won’t call myself the ‘Adele’ of Nigeria or anything of Nigeria, I just want to be the ‘Simi’ of Nigeria.” Simi who featured only Adekunle Gold in her album said; “I know this question would come up a lot. A part of me wanted to do another feature but because I’m a very crazy person so I was like whatever… There was no big plan featuring only him in the album.”

Why I featured only Adekunle Gold in my album – Simi