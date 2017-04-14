The Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) has announced that it has been given approval to operate as a collecting society.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the chairman of MCSN Oritz Williki said that the Attorney General of the Federation and minister of justice gave the directive to the Nigerian Copyright commission (NCC).

Newsmen wanted to know what becomes of the Copyright Society of Nigeria, COSON which has been the sole collecting society for musicians in Nigeria since the year 2010.

The MCSN Chairman added that the body can now collect royalties on behalf of music practitioners, even in arrears.

Orits Wiliki said the approval of the license will no doubt breathe new life into the economic growth of the Nigerian music industry.

FG licences MCSN as collecting society