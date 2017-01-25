The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has ordered an immediate investigation into the shooting of the ongoing Big Brother Naija Reality TV show in South Africa instead of in Nigeria,.

The minister gave the directive to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), saying the investigation became necessary following the controversy that has trailed the reality show.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, Lai Mohammed asked the NBC to determine whether MultiChoice, by shooting the show in South Africa, has breached the Nigerian Broadcasting Code in any way, or if the company deceived the viewing public as they were not told that the event would be staged outside Nigeria.

”As a country of laws, only the outcome of the investigation will determine our next line of action,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said while concerned Nigerians have bombarded his office with calls to complain about what they regard as an anomaly (of shooting outside the country a show meant for Nigerians), he urged Nigerians to remain calm while the NBC investigates the issue and submits its findings.

FG orders NBC to investigate BBN controversy