FG re-arraigns former NSA Dasuki

The Federal Government has re-arraigned former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki on amended charges of money laundering and illegal possession of firearms.

Dasuki pleaded not guilty to all the seven counts read to him before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The former NSA had earlier been arraigned before Justice Adeniyi Ademola on a five-count criminal charge bothering on possession of firearms alone.

In the two new counts, the Federal Government alleged that 210,000 US Dollars was found at the Colonel’s Abuja residence between July 16 and 17 2015.

