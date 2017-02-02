FG to set up task force on food security

The Nigerian Government has resolved to set up a task force on food security to check the rising cost of produce in the country.

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed told journalists after this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting, that the federal government is quite concerned about the rising cost of food items in the country and has resolved to minimize wastage of food.

Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun also briefed journalists on the Approval of a National Tax Policy.

Council also approved the acquisition of new coaches for the Abuja –Kaduna rail line.

