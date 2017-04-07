Nigeria Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung has disclosed that the federal government will continue to fund sports in the country.

Dalung made the revelation to newsmen in abuja following a meeting with Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari at Aso rock on thursday on the state of sports in the country.

Dalung revealed that the president is happy with the current state of sports and with the Achievement made so far and also congratulated the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, on his victory at the just-concluded Confederation of African Football (CAF), Executive Committee elections.

FG’ll continue to fund sports – Dalung