Fibroid complications : Halima Abubakar’s family appreciates well-wishers

The family of Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar have shown appreciation to well-wishers for their love and concern for the actress.

A couple of months ago, the actress shared details of a successful fibroid surgery she had in India and spoke about it in a bid to encourage other people.

In a post on her Instagram on Monday, a statement by Isah Abubakar revealed that Abubakar is currently being treated after having complications from fibroid.

The statement said; “On behalf of our big sister, we want to thank everyone who called, commented and prayed for her. We all are grateful. And to (Tonto Dikeh) for being a good friend and for always being there. And to her mentor and guidance The First Lady of Kogi state (Rashida Yahaya Bello) for being an example of love,and kindness towards our sister who had complications from fibroid.We love and pray for God to keep uplifting you for all you do for every one. For being a mother to our sister.Your kindness will never go in vain,” the statement said.

We wish the actress a speedy recovery.

