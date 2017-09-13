The Court of Appeal Kaduna Division has dismissed an appeal filed by the former governor of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shema.

The former governor had rushed to the Appeal Court in Kaduna to challenge the ruling of a Katsina state High Court delivered on February 21st, 2017 on matters ofJurisdiction.

Shema had along with former Chairman of Kaita LGA Ibrahim Dankaba, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Hamish Makana, and former Permanent secretary ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Lawal Rufai were arraigned before a Katsina state high court by the state government and the EFCC.

They are alleged to have taken away more than eleven billion naira belonging to the 34 LGAs in Katsina state.

The panel of five Justices that dismissed the Appeal was chaired by Justice Mshelia, and the lead judgement was delivered by H.A.O. Abiru. Other members of the Appeal panel agreed with the lead judgement.

Counsel to the Appellant says they will decide on their next line of action which is a choice between going back to the Katsina state high court or further Appealing to the Supreme court.

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party in Katsina state on his part , called on party supporters to remain law abiding and await further directives.

The Katsina Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice expressed the state government’s satisfaction with the victory, pledging to continue prosecuting the case until final victory was achieved.

Other Officials of the Katsina state government also expressed delight over the judgement, which they described as a victory for the people of Katsina state whose money is at stake.

