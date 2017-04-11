An inferno ripped through the building housing the Federal Airport Authority (FAAN) in Lagos. It was learnt that the fire started very early this morning Tuesday, (11th of April, 2017), destroying property worth millions of naira. The report said several trucks belonging to the fire service department are reportedly conducting rescue operations and trying to put out the fire which source is yet to be ascertained. It was also reported that the fire which started as early as 8.30 am, caused many of the workers who were in their offices to run for safety to avoid been caught. The FAAN management was yet to give an official statement at the time of this report.

Fire reportedly destroys Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria building