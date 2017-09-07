In Ondo state, the strike embarked upon by resident doctors is taking its toll on the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

Resident doctors at the hospital complied with the directive from their national headquarters, as they joined their colleagues across the country in the industrial action.

Many patients were stranded in the hospital with no doctors to attend to them.

Addressing reporters, the President of the Association, FMC Owo Chapter, Ibikunle Fakorede, said members of the union would not run any skeletal service.

He urged members of the public to see reason with the necessity of the industrial action, because the health system in Nigeria is collapsing.

FMC Owo complies with resident doctors’ strike