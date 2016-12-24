Full list of Headies 2016 winners

The much anticipated Headies awards has come and gone, bringing what has been an incredible year of music to an end.
Although there was no drama like the one witnessed in the previous edition, a lot of artists and award winners were notably absent.
At the end of the day, like what it was organised for, winners emerged from the different categories and below is list of winners for each category.
Best video Clarence Peters (Soldier)
Best R& B/Pop album Kiss Daniel (New Era)
Best R&B
Darey Art-Alade
Recording of the Year
Darey Art-Alade (Pray For Me)
Hip Hop World revelation
Kiss Daniel Lyricist on the Roll
Ill Bliss
Best Rap Single
Olamide (Eyan Mayweather)
Best Rap Album
Ill Bliss
Best Streethop
Olamide
Special Recongnition Award
Flavour Album of the Year
Kiss Daniel
Artiste of the Year
Wizkid
Next Rated
Mr Eazi
Reggae/Dancehall
Patoranking
Best Alternative song – Bez Best
Vocal Performance (female)
Simi
Producer of the Year
Young John
Hall of Fame
Laolu Akins
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Shaydee
Best Collaboration
Falz featuring Simi – Soldier
Best Pop Single Reggea Blues – Harrysong ft Olamide, Orezi, Iyanya, KCee.