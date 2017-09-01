The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, has released cut-off marks for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates, who made FUNAAB their first choice institution, for the 2017/2018 Academic Session, following the recent policy meeting, chaired by the Honourable Minister of Education.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the institution’s head, Directorate of Public Relations, Emi’ Alawode.

Alawode said the University operates a Dual Cut-Off Point System for its agricultural and non-agricultural programmes.

The statement reads: “The University operates a Dual Cut-Off Point System for its agricultural programmes, which is fixed at 180 marks, while courses in Engineering, Sciences and Veterinary Medicine programmes are pegged at 200 marks.

“Only candidates, who scored 180 and above for the agricultural programmes, as well as those who made 200 and above in Engineering, Sciences and Veterinary Medicine programmes are eligible to take part in the forthcoming Post-UTME Screening Exercise.

“Consequently, the candidates are advised to check for vital information, such as dates and other modalities for the Post-UTME on the University’s website:http://admission.unaab.edu.ng. They are also encouraged to visit the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s portal regularly, to track their admission status.

“Candidates would be able to input their bio-data in the first week of September 2017 but cautions that the University would not take responsibility for any misleading and fraudulent information, obtainable from any other website, apart from FUNAAB’s website.

“Furthermore, there would not be an extension of the closing date for the portal. Meanwhile, the 2017/2018 Admission Exercise would be based on the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS); a newly-introduced system by JAMB, which is designed to automate admission process into tertiary institutions,” Alawode said.

