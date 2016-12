Funke Akindele is making her relationship public again, and her fans are loving it.

The Nollywood actress walked the 2016 Headies red carpet hand-in-hand with her husband JJC.

Funke and JJC settled for a secret wedding when they exchanged vows on August 23, 2016 in London, in the presence of very few friends and family members.

JJC looks all sorts of dashing in this orange suit while Funke rocked a grey jumpsuit, and we just can’t get enough of this couple.

Funke Akindele arrives red carpet hand-in-hand with husband JJC