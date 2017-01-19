Funmi Iyanda says she’s not the marrying type

Funmi Iyanda has never been one to hold back from expressing her thoughts on topical issues; she has spoken about politics, governance, arts, sexuality and so on at several forums.

Therefore it was nothing out of the ordinary when she tweeted that she saw a psychic who told her she wasn’t the marrying type- and she knew that already.

But her opinion about herself didn’t seem to down well with lots of Twitter users who have been sending various tweets to her, ranging from the curious to the incredulous, to the bizzare and the out-rightly disrespectful.

