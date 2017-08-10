Nollywood Actress, Damilola Adegbite, took to her social media handle yesterday to encourage

couples to spice up their sex life by posting a picture which says: “Hotel Sex Is Better Than Crib Sex”.A blogger who misunderstood the actress posted the following:

”I thought actresses are supposed to be a role model to the upcoming young girls and also to their fans. Nollywood Actress, Damilola Adegbite in her post on Instagram said that Hotel sex is better than crib sex.”

Get freaky! Yasssss!😈Okay bye” So I put this up on my page yesterday. I put up random posts like this often so we all just chill and discuss sometimes. Shame that I deleted it when world people started with their wahala. For my darlings who saw it, do u remember me adding the caption “True or Nah”? @instablog9ja haff epp me to twist the post. “Authoritatively declares”. Whoever wrote it, continue. Me I dont have strength to waste fighting with anybody. I will just carry your matter to baba God jeje. He will help me to slap you in your sleep well well. (In @aphricanape06 ‘s voice “overzealous chihuahua” 😋 Oh and by the way, couples, sex should not be on ur house bed all the time.! Yasssss!😈Okay bye” Upon reading his reply, the actress responded by reposting the picture from the bloggers page with her own reply. She wrote: ”

