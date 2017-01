Alex Iwobi has been named the Youth Player of the Year at the Glo CAF Awards holding in Abuja tonight.

The 20-year old beat other nominees from the continent to emerge as the winner.

2016 has been a very good year for the Nigerian, breaking into the Arsenal first eleven and maintaining a place in the starting lineup.

He has already starred for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, scoring a crucial goal in the World Cup qualifier away to Zambia.

Glo CAF Awards: Alex Iwobi named Youth Player of the Year