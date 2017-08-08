The Gombe State government said it is determined to increase it’s internally generated revenue by a thousand percent within the next twelve months.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Finance, Hassan Muhammadu in an exclusive with TVC’s Lanre Adeyemi.

Gombe is one of the three states that receives the lowest federal allocation and it’s located in the poorest region of the country and part of states battling a deadly insurgency.

Regardless of these challenges, the state government has set an ambitious target of boosting internally generated revenue by a 1000 percent thereby reducing its dependence on federal allocation by 50% by the second quarter of 2018. It hopes to achieve this by blocking leakages and modernising its revenue system.

Another strategy of the Dankwambo led administration in Gombe is the provision of infrastructure.

The government says these projects would boost commercial activities while other projects such as the International Conference Centre, Hotels and vehicle parks would generate revenue directly to government coffers.

The Gombe government is also hoping to leverage on its central location in the Northeast region and it’s booming agricultural sector to achieve its target.

If the goal is achieved, it would afford the state a strong buffer against fluctuating federal revenue which is largely determined by the price of crude oil.

