Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has appealed to Kano State residents to live in peace with one another, which will give room for social and economic growth in the state.

Governor Ganduje made the appeal when the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II paid him a Sallah visit at the government house.

He said only through the embrace of peace would the state move forward.

Governor Ganduje appeals to Kano residents to be vigilant