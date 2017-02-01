Governor Tambuwal partners opposition

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has called on all stakeholders in the state irrespective of political party affiliation to join his administration in moving Sokoto state forward.

He made the call when the former Deputy Governor of the State, and Chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Muntari Shagari paid him a courtesy visited.

He salutes the courage of the former Deputy governor for the visits and urged other politicians to emulate his act of patriotism.

On his part, the former deputy Governor, Muntari Shagari admonished politicians to always put their differences behind them after electioneering campaign period and strive to improve the lots of their people.

He says his visit to the State Government House was in the interest of the people of the state towards actualising the improvement of their socio-economic development drive of Tambuwal’s administration.

