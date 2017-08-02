Greener Lagos: Ambode calls for more Private sector participation

The Lagos State Government has called for more private sector involvement in achieving the greener Lagos dream.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said this at the 2nd stakeholders forum on greening in Lagos.

TVC News Correspondent Ola Awakan reports that the gathering was aimed at strengthening the existing partnership between the public and private sector in preserving nature and enhancing a greener environment in Lagos.

It is the second edition of the stakeholders’ Forum on Greening organised by the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency with the theme “Consolidating the partnership on Greening”.

Commissioner for the Environment, Babatunde Adejare who represented Governor Ambode was happy at the significant progress which the initiative has attained in two years.

People from the corporate organisations, clubs, agencies and many independent groups participated in the programme, which was targeted at building a better Lagos. They believe more work can still be done.

Awards of Green Ambassadors were presented to some corporate organisations who have been part of the journey since the out set.

