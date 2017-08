Some gunmen have kidnapped four passengers in a commercial bus on Owo-Ikare Akoko highway.

The bus took off from Ikare heading to Akure when the passengers were abducted at Ose- Oba axis of the road early this morning.

Police in the state have confirmed the development.

Spokesman of the state police command, Femi Joseph said the command is working hard to secure the release of the victims

