Gunmen kill three Police officers in Ibeju Lekki

Three police officers have been killed in Lagos just four days after three others and an army captain were killed in another part of the state.

Police authorities say the officers were killed by gunmen at Oko-Asagun in Ibeju-Lekki.

Two community leaders were also killed, and four other people were reportedly kidnapped.

Just before those killings, Ikorodu monarchs commiserated with families of victims of the previous killings of police officers in Isawo part of the community in Lagos.

Ayangburen of Ikorodu, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, other traditional rulers, and security operatives visited the creeks where an army captain, four policemen, a landlord and a member of the O’odua Peoples Congress were killed by kidnappers.

