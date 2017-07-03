Harrysong apologizes for representing his twins with fake image

The singer and his baby mama welcomed twins last week. Following the delivery of the children, he posted pictures of twins – which were not his – on Instagram which elicited a backlash from fans.

Reacting to the incident in a statement released on Tuesday, Harrysong apologised to his fans and loyal followers for the confusion.

“My attention has been drawn to a campaign of calumny by naysayers, concerning Harrysong’s twins lately. We at AlterPlate will never toy with the emotion of our numerous loyal fans, hence the need to address the issue,” the statement read.

“The news broke on Saturday June 24, while Harrysong and the entire team were on the set of a video shoot with Emarshall at Maryland, the statement read.

“To set the record straight, the Instagram account, @perezandtarela was set up by Harrysong’s baby mama.

“She created the account with the aim of cataloging the growth and development of her lovely twins, and appreciate twins in general.

“Her younger sibling running the account posted internet photographs as a landing page and an overjoyed Harrysong reposted the first photos on his way from Port Harcourt.

“With every sense of humility, it was a huge and regrettable mistake. To our fans and loyal followers, I say we are sorry for the confusion or any mix up the news may have generated.”