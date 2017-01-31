Harrysong pops N300,000 worth of champagne after release from police

Harrysong’s release from police custody was a blessing for his team.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ singer celebrated his return in style, popping over N300,000 worth of gold Ace of Spades.

The end is yet to be seen in his fight with former label, Five Star Music though.

Led by Kcee, the label is citing claims of fraud and breach of contract against Harrysong.

We exclusively gathered that Harrysong’s three-year contract with Five Star is supposed to expire this month, January 2017.

But in November 2016, the singer announced his exit and formed his own label, Alterplate.

