A legislator representing Bauchi South constituency at the National Assembly has expressed his strong support over the Federal Government’s decision to re-arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu for allegedly violating the terms of conditions given for his bail and inciting what the government believe is hate speech.

Senator Ali Wakili who is currently the Senate Committee Chairman on Poverty Alleviation and Social welfare says if the likes of Sambo Dasuki, the former National Security Adviser to President Jonathan and Ibrahim Zakzaky the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria are still under detention, then the law has to take its course on Nnamdi Kanu who he accused as the main architect of hate speech in recent times.

The lawmaker condemned in strong terms, the activities of the Biafran agitators and called on the government not to delay in arresting and arraigning the IPOB leader before it is too late

Hate Speech: Bauchi Senator back FG decision to re-arrest Kanu