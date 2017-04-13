Health officer urges mothers to join fight against malaria

“Mothers should endeavour to take special care of their babies and children, especially when entrusting them in the care of helpers and daycare attendants.

“Infants should be kitted with appropriate clothing to fight the cold weather and also, the environment should be clean,” she said.

According to Adekoya, malaria is an endemic disease that has been plaguing tropical regions like Nigeria.

She said that the Federal Government and international agencies had spent a lot of money to fight the disease.

The health official said that the primary causes of malaria in both children and adults are the vector anopheles mosquitoes, which breed in stagnant waters in our homes and environments.

“The way our refuse and wastes are managed are also influencing factors that cause the spread of many water-related and air-borne diseases, among which malaria is one of them.

“As a prevention strategy, I advise we make our surroundings clean, as well as ensure there are no weeds and grasses near homes.

“Water tanks should be properly covered because, if not, mosquito larvae will grow on it within three days.

“Also, rain water should be properly covered and not oxygenated.

“We should also ensure proper drainage of used water from the kitchen and toilets so that mosquito breeding through this stagnated water will be avoided,” she said.

Adekoya said that some control measures against malaria would include ensuring the prompt treatment of those having malaria, as well as making sure that no carrier of malaria parasites was left untreated.