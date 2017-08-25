A 71-year-old farmer, Victoria Akinseye, who was allegedly raped by suspected herdsmen in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, has attributed the growing attacks by herdsmen to silence by traditional institutions, government and security agencies.

Akinseye, spoke at a press conference organised by a coalition of youth groups and farmers in Akure, Ondo state capital, where they condemned increasing rate of herdsmen attacks in the state.

The old woman showed the torn trousers she wore, the day she was raped by two herdsmen to

journalists.

Akinseye said her life has not remained the same, after the rape by those she called bandits.

Her case is one of many atrocities committed by herdsmen in the state.

The Coalition of Akure youths wants the state government to enact an anti-grazing law to end the increasing menace of herdsmen attacks.

Its president, Adetuyi Adekanmbi urged the government to do the needful, before people are forced to take the law into their hands.

Perpetrators of the crime, are yet to be apprehended by security agents.

Herdsmen rape 71-year old woman in Ondo state